Calendar » Cheryl Storton presents: Finding Families on the Wild Frontier

July 15, 2017 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Cheryl Storton, CertifiedGenealogist, will present: Finding Family on the Wild Frontier: Important Strategies for Proving Parentage With No Direct Evidence, at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

When a marriage bond is incorrectly transcribed it leads to confusion and the dissemination of false information. How does a genealogist overcome such an obstacle? A clue on another marriage bond filed almost thirty years later and extended research reveals Lizza Badchell’s parents.

Cheryl Storton, CertifiedGenealogist, started researching her family history in 1982 and has been addicted ever since. She received her certification in March of 2016 after submitting her portfolio that she worked on for two years. The experience gave her new insights and skills to apply to difficult genealogical problems. Cheryl tries to promote professional standards in her lectures and reminds everyone that the standards apply to all genealogists, not just those who accept clients.

Although she no longer accepts clients, Cheryl was co-owner of the genealogical research company Bridge to Yesterday for seven years. Both her maternal and paternal lines have been in the United States for centuries. She stalks her ancestors through documents and histories in many different states such as New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, Iowa, Arkansas, and Ohio.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

