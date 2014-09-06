Calendar » Chiari Awareness Celebration

September 6, 2014 from 11:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The International Chiari Association (ICA), a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit

organization, will host its annual awareness celebration. Chiari is a serious

neurological disorder. This family-friendly event will feature food, drinks,

live music, a silent auction, arts and crafts, an appearance by ICA Mascot

Courage the Bear and MUCH MORE. FREE admission and parking.