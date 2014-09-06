Chiari Awareness Celebration
September 6, 2014 from 11:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The International Chiari Association (ICA), a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit
organization, will host its annual awareness celebration. Chiari is a serious
neurological disorder. This family-friendly event will feature food, drinks,
live music, a silent auction, arts and crafts, an appearance by ICA Mascot
Courage the Bear and MUCH MORE. FREE admission and parking.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank, De Witte Mortgage Investors Fund, Pueblo Radiology
- Price: Free Admission and Parking
- Location: Tucker's Grove Park in Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/ChiariAwarenessCelebration
