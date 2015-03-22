Calendar » Chick Corea & Herbie Hancock

March 22, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Chick Corea & Herbie Hancock

Sun, Mar 22, 7:00 PM, Granada Theatre

“[Chick Corea is] a venerated maestro.” BBC



“No other words describe Herbie Hancock better than ‘living legend’. “ NPR



For over half a century, Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea have been blazing their own paths of artistic innovation at the keyboard. From the great Miles Davis bands of the ’60s, to the stadium-filling, genre-shattering Headhunters and Return to Forever of the ’70s, to their unparalleled, award-winning careers ever since, Hancock and Corea have proven themselves to be among the most important influences on jazz – and beyond – of our time. In a rare and historic duo performance, jazz royalty will reign on the Granada Theatre stage as they come together for a very special evening of music.