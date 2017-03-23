Calendar » Chicken Curry As It Was Meant to Be

March 23, 2017 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Chicken curry is available at most deli's in town. But here's your opportunity to experience real chicken curry the way it was meant to be, accompanied by beautiful, complimentary side dishes created with spices and techniques found only in Pakistan and India. Discover the secret to achieving authentic color, textures and flavors from a master chef who has studied and perfected recipes over years of experimentation. Watch how chicken curry becomes you and your guests' favorite menu item - everyone will ask for your recipe. Come enjoy the best!

One Session: 3/23/2017; 11:00 am - 2:00 pm