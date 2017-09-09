Child Safety Event
Free Child Safety Event Providing Child Identifications &
Emergency Preparedness Backpacks
Carpinteria, CA – Reliant Notary Services, Alarcon Legal and the City of Carpinteria will host a free Child Safety Event at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Carpinteria on Saturday September 9th from 12 noon to 3:00pm.
The Child Safety Event is geared towards keeping children safe in our community. It gives families a chance to learn about what is offered through the various programs, departments and local businesses.
The following services will be offered:
- Child identification cards, provided by Reliant Notary Services and Alarcon Legal
- Emergency preparedness backpacks, provided by the City of Carpinteria
- Pool and water safety by the Parks and Recreation of Carpinteria
- Self Defense strategies by Way of the Orient Martial Arts Academy
- Bicycle safety by Santa Barbara Bike Coalition
- Fire safety by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department
- Car seat checks also by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department
- Safety information by the Sheriff’s Department
- Rescue equipment and demonstrations by the State Park
- Crafts by the Carpinteria Art Center
For more information, contact Caroline at Reliant Notary Services.
p. 805.220-6999 - [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Reliant Notary Services, Alarcon Legal, City of Carpinteria
- Starts: September 9, 2017 12:00PM - 3:00PM
- Price: Free
- Location: 941 Walnut Ave. Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/162902267600348/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A5%2C%22page_id_source%22%3A944515095619349%2C%22action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22main_list%22%2C%22extra_data%22%3A%22%7B%5C%22page_id%5C%22%3A944515095619349%2C%5C%22tour_id%5C%22%3A
- Sponsors: Reliant Notary Services, Alarcon Legal, City of Carpinteria