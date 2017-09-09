Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Child Safety Event

September 9, 2017 from 12:00PM - 3:00PM

Free Child Safety Event Providing Child Identifications &
Emergency Preparedness Backpacks

Carpinteria, CA – Reliant Notary Services, Alarcon Legal and the City of Carpinteria will host a free Child Safety Event at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Carpinteria on Saturday September 9th from 12 noon to 3:00pm.

The Child Safety Event is geared towards keeping children safe in our community. It gives families a chance to learn about what is offered through the various programs, departments and local businesses.

The following services will be offered:

  • Child identification cards, provided by Reliant Notary Services and Alarcon Legal
  • Emergency preparedness backpacks, provided by the City of Carpinteria
  • Pool and water safety by the Parks and Recreation of Carpinteria
  • Self Defense strategies by Way of the Orient Martial Arts Academy
  • Bicycle safety by Santa Barbara Bike Coalition
  • Fire safety by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department
  • Car seat checks also by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department
  • Safety information by the Sheriff’s Department
  • Rescue equipment and demonstrations by the State Park
  • Crafts by the Carpinteria Art Center

For more information, contact Caroline at Reliant Notary Services.

p. 805.220-6999 - [email protected]

 

