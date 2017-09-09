Calendar » Child Safety Event

September 9, 2017 from 12:00PM - 3:00PM

Free Child Safety Event Providing Child Identifications &

Emergency Preparedness Backpacks

Carpinteria, CA – Reliant Notary Services, Alarcon Legal and the City of Carpinteria will host a free Child Safety Event at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Carpinteria on Saturday September 9th from 12 noon to 3:00pm.

The Child Safety Event is geared towards keeping children safe in our community. It gives families a chance to learn about what is offered through the various programs, departments and local businesses.

The following services will be offered:

Child identification cards, provided by Reliant Notary Services and Alarcon Legal

Emergency preparedness backpacks, provided by the City of Carpinteria

Pool and water safety by the Parks and Recreation of Carpinteria

Self Defense strategies by Way of the Orient Martial Arts Academy

Bicycle safety by Santa Barbara Bike Coalition

Fire safety by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department

Car seat checks also by the Carpinteria & Summerland Fire Department

Safety information by the Sheriff’s Department

Rescue equipment and demonstrations by the State Park

Crafts by the Carpinteria Art Center

For more information, contact Caroline at Reliant Notary Services.

p. 805.220-6999 - [email protected]