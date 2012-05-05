Calendar » Children’s Event: Shadows of Bali

May 5, 2012 from 1:00pm

Shadow Puppets/MCC Theater Bali & Beyond performs the Wayang Kulit shadow play of Bali with a dance of the Tree of Life and parade of characters. Then learn about gamelan music and what goes on behind the scenes when the screen is removed and the shadow artist let’s you in! A short shadow play follows, featuring singing, story telling, and action. Great family outing for all ages!