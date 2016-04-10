Calendar » Children’s Book Signing

April 10, 2016 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Come to Chaucer’s on April 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 and meet local authors Robin Yardi, Julie Dillemuth, and Gwen Dandridge! They will be signing books and giving away stickers, bookmark, cookies, and other goodies. With a picture book, middle grade, and young adult novel, there are books for all ages! Get you summer reading started early, or pick up some gifts for book-loving kids.