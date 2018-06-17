Calendar » Children’s Concert - Free Event

October 8, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

Spencer the Gardener, Alex Adams, Ukulele Jim, Adam Phillips!

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Goleta presents an amazing CHILDREN'S CONCERT featuring some of the best loved performers in Santa Barbara. Spencer the Gardener, Alex Adams (Yellowbird Music), Ukulele Jim, and Adam Phillips (Good Shepherd, Revels), will take turns entertaining all ages and will join forces for a tour de force of sing-a-long bliss! So bring your kids, grandkids, or just be a big kid your self and we will see you there!

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

380 N. Fairview, Goleta