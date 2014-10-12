Childsplay Theater Company: Schoolhouse Rock Live!
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: [email protected] or (805) 893-3535
A pop culture phenomenon returns to the musical stage! School subjects are never boring when cleverly taught through catchy megahits like “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” or “Three is a Magic Number.” The iconic cartoon series Schoolhouse Rock explodes onto the Campbell Hall stage with beloved songs updated for a whole new generation. Take a trip down memory lane and introduce your young ’uns to the Schoolhouse Rock experience, now with multimedia effects. (Approx. 60 min.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 12, 2014 3:00PM - 4:00PM
- Price: $12-$16
- Location: UCSB Campus, Cambell Hall, Santa Barbara, CA 93106
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3009