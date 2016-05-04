Calendar » Chile - North to South presented by Paul Mills

May 4, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Chile - North to South presented by Paul Mills Being stuck between the Atacama Desert in the north, the Pacific Ocean to the west, Andes to the east and Antarctica to the south, the flora of Chile has developed in isolation giving rise to many endemic (found nowhere else) plants. Paul Mills, our 2014 Bouquet of the Year Awardee and Assistant Curator at Madame Ganna Walska Lotusland, will offer a presentation on Chile that will take us to a number of different habitats and vegetation types – from north to south and west to east. In the north you find the hyper-arid Atacama Desert with some areas having never received measurable rainfall. Plants are relegated to the fog belt where they receive moisture in the form of condensation and occasional rain in conjunction with El Nino events. Central Chile enjoys a Mediterranean climate, just like central California, with warm, dry summers and wet, cool winters. The major population centers of Chile are located in the central part of the country and the landscape has been drastically altered by agriculture and by the massive plantations of pine and eucalyptus that are mostly used for pulp for foreign paper industries. There are isolated patches of native vegetation and a few national parks where the flora of the region can be appreciated. In the southern reaches of Chile there is increased rainfall and towering temperate rain forests – some of the richest on the planet. With its dramatic geography, amazing plants, stable government, strong economy, good infrastructure and warm people, Chile is an interesting and easy travel destination for intrepid plant seekers.