Calendar » Chills For Change Haunted House

October 26, 2012 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

A thoroughly scary and highly entertaining walk-through experience - Guests will encounter demonic dolls, crazed clowns, living night terrors, and of course the Boogeyman himself! Chills for Change promises to deliver a heart-pounding theatrical haunted house experience, including immersive set design and decor, high-quality lighting and sound, and professional performances from local actors. The haunted house will run from 7:00pm - 11:00pm on October 26-28 & 31st.