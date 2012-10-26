Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:21 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Chills For Change Haunted House

October 26, 2012 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

A thoroughly scary and highly entertaining walk-through experience - Guests will encounter demonic dolls, crazed clowns, living night terrors, and of course the Boogeyman himself! Chills for Change promises to deliver a heart-pounding theatrical haunted house experience, including immersive set design and decor, high-quality lighting and sound, and professional performances from local actors. The haunted house will run from 7:00pm - 11:00pm on October 26-28 & 31st.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Pacific Pride Foundation
  • Starts: October 26, 2012 7:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Price: $15 general admission / $12 with a student ID
  • Location: Fisbon Pescardrome (101 S. Quarantina Street)
  • Website: http://pacificpridefoundation.org/index.htm
 
 
 