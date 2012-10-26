Chills For Change Haunted House
A thoroughly scary and highly entertaining walk-through experience - Guests will encounter demonic dolls, crazed clowns, living night terrors, and of course the Boogeyman himself! Chills for Change promises to deliver a heart-pounding theatrical haunted house experience, including immersive set design and decor, high-quality lighting and sound, and professional performances from local actors. The haunted house will run from 7:00pm - 11:00pm on October 26-28 & 31st.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pacific Pride Foundation
- Starts: October 26, 2012 7:00pm - 11:00pm
- Price: $15 general admission / $12 with a student ID
- Location: Fisbon Pescardrome (101 S. Quarantina Street)
- Website: http://pacificpridefoundation.org/index.htm