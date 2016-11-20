Calendar » China and the 2008 Riots in Tibet: What Happened, and How Do We Know?

November 20, 2016 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

The rioting that began on March 14, 2008 in Lhasa, Tibet’s capital, spread quickly to other Tibetan cities. In Lhasa, the rioters targeted Han Chinese merchants who suffered injuries, casualties, and massive property damage. In the crackdown that followed, the authorities arrested over a thousand Tibetans. Soon, a huge controversy emerged over allegations that there had been serious inaccuracies and biases in reports about the coverage of the riots in the international media. This talk will analyze the coverage, drawing upon video images and press accounts. The media stories shaped people’s understanding of the events, and it demonstrated how challenging it can be even to know the very recent past.

Our speaker is Xiaowei Zheng, associate professor of the history of modern China at UCSB. She joined us in 2009, having completed her BA at Peking University, MA at Yale University, and PhD at UC-San Diego. Professor Zheng has published eight articles, and her book, The Politics of Right and the 1911 Revolution in China, will be published by the Stanford University Press in 2017. Her current major project is a book titled “The Unfinished Mission: Constitutionalism in China.”

