China Heavyweight

November 15, 2012 from 6:00 pm
Film Screening/MCC Theater In China Heavyweight, award-winning filmmaker Yung Chang (Up the Yangtze) returns to China for another riveting documentary on that country’s ever-changing economic landscape—this time through the lens of sports. Discussion following the screening. Yung Chang, 89 min., Chinese and Sichuanese with English subtitles, 2012, Canada/China.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: November 15, 2012 6:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: MultiCultural Center
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 