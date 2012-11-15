Calendar » China Heavyweight

November 15, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater In China Heavyweight, award-winning filmmaker Yung Chang (Up the Yangtze) returns to China for another riveting documentary on that country’s ever-changing economic landscape—this time through the lens of sports. Discussion following the screening. Yung Chang, 89 min., Chinese and Sichuanese with English subtitles, 2012, Canada/China.