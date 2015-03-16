Calendar » Chinese Figurative Realism in the 21st Century

March 16, 2015 from 10:00am

*From Jan. 22 - Apr. 9, 2015

Figurative realism has a long tradition in Chinese art, especially in ink painting, sculpture and ceramics. Over the past 100 years, many Chinese artists have also been influenced by Western studio practices, adapting oil painting and drawing techniques to new styles with both classical and contemporary elements. This exhibition investigates Chinese figurative art in the 21st century in cross-cultural contexts.

Featured artists include Z.S. Liang, Nan Liu, Mian Situ, Yu Ji, Jove Wang, Zhaoming Wu and Xu Weixin.

Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.