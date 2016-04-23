Chinese Lion Dance
April 23, 2016 from 12pm - 1pm
Lion dancing is a beautiful and fun activity that brings Chinese cultural art to life. Rooted in traditional martial arts, the steps and movements are both challenging and playfully exciting. We will learn the acrobatic and musical skills used in this art from kung fu and lion dance expert, Mark Elefane.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 23, 2016 12pm - 1pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Music Department's Music Bowl
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/