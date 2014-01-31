Calendar » Chinese New Year

January 31, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Come celebrate the Year of the Horse, and join Healing Opportunities as we adopt the Horse’s spirit of freedom, passion, and leadership. With our passion for community and supporting leadership in the health field, this benefit will allow our non-profit to ensure 2014 will be a year of making positive things happen.We are honored to have you as part of our community that shares a passion for health, explores new projects and develops relationships that inspire success.We look forward to seeing you there!

Join Healing Opportunities as we adopt the Horse’s spirit of freedom, passion, and leadership in the Integrative Medicine Community.

Develop relationships that inspire success

Share your passion for health and wellness

Explore Integrative Medicine Projects

DJ Starla will provide fun dance music to get us

moving in the New Year!



Buy 1 ticket for $35, or get 2 Tickets for $60.

