Chinese New Year 10-Course Dinner to Benefit American Dance & Music

February 19, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

In celebration of a decade of dance, American Dance & Music (AD&M) invites you to a special Chinese New Year fundraiser on Friday, February 19 at Ming Dynasty Restaurant. The evening will feature a 10-course dinner overseen by seventh-generation Chef and Owner, John Ho. Enjoy a signature Mai Tai, followed by a sit-down dinner with wines generously provided by Zaca Mesa Winery. Proceeds from this spectacular feast will benefit AD&M’s 10th anniversary season to include community outreach events and performances at the New Victoria Theater in November. Join AD&M for a fun and memorable evening of sumptuous and authentic Taiwanese food and fine wine, all enjoyed while supporting the good work of AD&M. For reservations and information, visit http://www.adam-bsb.org/events/ming/ or call (805) 450-7535.

Tickets:

$95.00 per person

$850.00 per table of ten

When: Friday February 19th, 2016 6:00 to 8:00 pm

Location: Ming Dynasty Restaurant 290 Storke Road, Goleta CA (in Storke Plaza)

American Dance & Music

Carrie Diamond, Artistic Director

Eric Valinsky, Music Director

Hylla Fischer, Board of Directors

Nicki Smith, Board of Directors

Laura Wyles, Board of Directors