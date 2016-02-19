Chinese New Year 10-Course Dinner to Benefit American Dance & Music
In celebration of a decade of dance, American Dance & Music (AD&M) invites you to a special Chinese New Year fundraiser on Friday, February 19 at Ming Dynasty Restaurant. The evening will feature a 10-course dinner overseen by seventh-generation Chef and Owner, John Ho. Enjoy a signature Mai Tai, followed by a sit-down dinner with wines generously provided by Zaca Mesa Winery. Proceeds from this spectacular feast will benefit AD&M’s 10th anniversary season to include community outreach events and performances at the New Victoria Theater in November. Join AD&M for a fun and memorable evening of sumptuous and authentic Taiwanese food and fine wine, all enjoyed while supporting the good work of AD&M. For reservations and information, visit http://www.adam-bsb.org/events/ming/ or call (805) 450-7535.
Carrie Diamond, Artistic Director
Eric Valinsky, Music Director
Hylla Fischer, Board of Directors
Nicki Smith, Board of Directors
Laura Wyles, Board of Directors
- Organizer/Sponsor: American Dance & Music, Ming Dynasty Restaurant
- Starts: February 19, 2016 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $95 per person, $850 per table of ten
- Location: Ming Dynasty Restaurant 290 Storke Road, Goleta CA (in Storke Plaza)
- Website: http://www.adam-bsb.org/events/ming/
- Sponsors: American Dance & Music, Ming Dynasty Restaurant