Chinese New Year Celebration
February 7, 2013 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Come celebrate the year of the black snake at CLU. Immerse yourself in Chinese culture with food and performances, and think positive thoughts. The year of the snake is meant for steady progress and attention to detail. Focus, hard work and discipline will lead to accomplishments this year.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Languages and Cultures Department and Multicultural Programs
- Price: Free
- Location: California Lutheran University, Soiland Recreation Center
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/
