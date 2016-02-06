Calendar » Chinese New Year Extravaganza Show

February 6, 2016 from 7:00pm

Ring in the year of the Monkey with Santa Barbara's best Chinese New Year event! The Chinese New Year Extravaganza show presented by Sino West features beautiful traditional and folk Chinese dances, exciting kung fu, and majestic Chinese music. Local professional and student performers portray the beauty and strength of Chinese cultural arts. It will be fun, family friendly, and an amazing Chinese new year festive experience!

Purchase tickets at Sino West studios, online, or at the door.

Contact:

Vicki at Sino West

805-967-2983

6396 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA 93117

www.sinowestsb.com