CHINGY at M8RX Santa Barbara

December 8, 2017 from 9:00pm - 2:00am

American Hip Hop Recording Artist Chingy

"Right Thurr"







Howard Bailey, Jr. (born March 9, 1980), better known by his stage name CHINGY, is an American rapper, singer, and actor



Chingy grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and began rapping in earnest in his late teens with a slightly reedy tenor reminiscent of Eminem‘s. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) record label. The rapper's 2003 summer debut single, "Right Thurr", put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper who specialized in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style. Chingy's 2003 debut album, Jackpot, sold two million copies, thanks to the boost from "Right Thurr". A second album, Powerballin', was released in 2004 to mixed reviews, and his 2006 release Hoodstar spawned the hit singles "Pullin' Me Back" and "Dem Jeans." In the midst of all that recording and performing, Chingy was making headlines for feuds with Nelly, Ludacris and more than one record label. He released Hate It or Love It in 2007 and Success & Failure in 2010.





Join us Friday December 8th as Chingy makes his return to the stage at M8RX Nightclub!



21+

3 Floors of Entertainment

