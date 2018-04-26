Calendar » Chipotle Fundraiser: Buy a burrito, support our community

April 26, 2018 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Make dinner a selfless act by joining us for a fundraiser to support Harvest Community Center Inc.. Come in to the Chipotle at 232 E Betteravia Rd in Santa Maria on Thursday April 26th between 4:00pm and 8:00pm. Bring in this flyer, show it on your smartphone, or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Harvest Community Center Inc..