Calendar » Chipotle Helps Raise Funds for Nonprofit

June 13, 2018 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Support a young local Santa Barbara resident and her work with Mama Hope in empowering social entrepreneurs in Tanzania.

On June 13, Chipotle Mexican Grill in La Cumbre Plaza will donate 50 percent of proceeds to Mama Hope, a California-based organization which promotes community engagement as a means of accelerating global developmental change.

Customers need only mention the fundraiser to the cashier or show the foundation flier at the counter. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m at Chipotle at 3851 State St. Suite A.

And if you’re not familiar with Mama Hope, head to http://www.mamahope.org/for details.