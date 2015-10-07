Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:12 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Chipotle Mexican Grill La Patera Fundraiser!

October 7, 2015 from 5:00PM - 9:00PM

Make dinner a selfless act by joining us for a fundraiser to support La Patera Elementary.

WHERE: Come in to the Chipotle at 270 S Storke Rd in Goleta.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 7th between 5:00pm and 9:00pm.

HOW: Bring a flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 50% of the proceeds will be donated to La Patera Elementary.

 

