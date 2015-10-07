Chipotle Mexican Grill La Patera Fundraiser!
October 7, 2015 from 5:00PM - 9:00PM
Make dinner a selfless act by joining us for a fundraiser to support La Patera Elementary.
WHERE: Come in to the Chipotle at 270 S Storke Rd in Goleta.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 7th between 5:00pm and 9:00pm.
HOW: Bring a flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 50% of the proceeds will be donated to La Patera Elementary.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Elizabeth Lara
- Starts: October 7, 2015 5:00PM - 9:00PM
- Price: 50% of your food & drink order will be donated to La Patera Elementary School.
- Location: 270 S Storke Rd in Goleta
- Website: http://www.goleta.k12.ca.us/schoolsites/lapatera/