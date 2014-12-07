Chocoholics Party Desserts with “Accidential Chef” Leslie Thomas
Sunday, December 7
at 1:00pm - 2:00pm
Santa Barbara Public Market
38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101
Looking for a healthier spin on desserts that will satisfy your dark chocolate cravings while avoiding gluten, dairy, and processed sugar? Then join us to explore new recipes you can confidently take to a party, serve at your own gathering, or whip up when you have a yen for rich chocolate. Recipes and tastes of these heavenly low-guilt treats that are easy to make will be provided:
Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Balls
Chocolate Bark Spiked with Ginger-Macadamia-Coconut
Chocolate Walnut Truffles
Banana Coconut Oat Chocolate Chip Bites
Bring a friend and join us in The Kitchen for this fun class. Limited seating available. Grab a lunch at The Market & take an early seat! RSVP via Facebook encouraged. For more information call 805-770-7702.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 7, 2014 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Market 38 W. Victoria St (at Chapalla)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1534912683415982/