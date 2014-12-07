Calendar » Chocoholics Party Desserts with “Accidential Chef” Leslie Thomas

December 7, 2014 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Santa Barbara Public Market

38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101

Looking for a healthier spin on desserts that will satisfy your dark chocolate cravings while avoiding gluten, dairy, and processed sugar? Then join us to explore new recipes you can confidently take to a party, serve at your own gathering, or whip up when you have a yen for rich chocolate. Recipes and tastes of these heavenly low-guilt treats that are easy to make will be provided:



Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Balls

Chocolate Bark Spiked with Ginger-Macadamia-Coconut

Chocolate Walnut Truffles

Banana Coconut Oat Chocolate Chip Bites



Bring a friend and join us in The Kitchen for this fun class. Limited seating available. Grab a lunch at The Market & take an early seat! RSVP via Facebook encouraged. For more information call 805-770-7702.