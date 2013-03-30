Chocolate de Vine
March 30, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Join us for a mouth-watering celebration of chocolate & wine at our 5th annual Chocolate de Vine. The event features a judged competition of chocolate creations by top local chefs as well as wine tasting of California’s best wines. Come enjoy the sounds of AREA 51 and have a chance to bid on luxurious getaways in the live auction. For something extra-special, join us for the private VIP reception at 6:00 pm to sample distinctive reserve wines and hors d’oeuvres.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Celebration Santa Barbara, Salud Carbajal, Jacqueline Duran, Easy Lift Transportation, Fredric & Lundy Reynolds Foundation, Ghita Ginberg, HUB International Insurance Services Inc., Impulse Advanced Communications, Jessica Foster Confections, Mary Rose & Associates, Montecito Bank & Trust, Diane Murphy & Laura Lindsey, Mary O’Gorman, Outrageous Booth, Rincon Catering & Beach Club , Susan Rose & Allan Ghitterman, Santa Barbara County Vintners Association, The Santa Barbara Independent, The Santa Barbara News-Press, Santa Barbara Water Taxi, Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, The Towbes Group, Union Bank, Venoco Inc.
- Starts: March 30, 2013 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: $75 in advance; $95 at the door. $100 VIP
- Location: Santa Barbara Woman's Club, 670 Mission Canyon Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.sbrapecrisiscenter.org
