Calendar » Chocolate de Vine

March 30, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us for a mouth-watering celebration of chocolate & wine at our 5th annual Chocolate de Vine. The event features a judged competition of chocolate creations by top local chefs as well as wine tasting of California’s best wines. Come enjoy the sounds of AREA 51 and have a chance to bid on luxurious getaways in the live auction. For something extra-special, join us for the private VIP reception at 6:00 pm to sample distinctive reserve wines and hors d’oeuvres.