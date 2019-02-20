Chocolate Extravaganza
February 20, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Please join us at Mariposa for our Chocolate Extravaganza! Come and enjoy Chef Andy's delectable delights with wine pairing from SAMsARA Wine Co.
Beth Amine from Joyous Movement will also be presenting on Heart Health and Movement.
Event Details
- Price: Free Admission
- Location: 190 Viajero Drive, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: https://www.westmontliving.com/senior-living/ca/goleta/mariposa-at-ellwood-shores/
