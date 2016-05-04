Calendar » Chocolates and Wine Pairing

May 4, 2016 @ 6-6:45pm or 7:15-8pm

Chocolate & Wine Pairing. Come out to Nectar Eatery & Lounge for a fun, delicious, and informative chocolate and wine pairing event, featuring chocolates from truffle wizard Jessica Foster and wines from our local Cal-Ital gem Palmina. Jessica Foster and Chrystal Clifton will lead the paired tasting of five chocolates and five wines. Taste before you buy, and stock up on gifts for Mother's Day! Nectar is located at 20 E. Cota, in downtown Santa Barbara. $20 per person, reservations appreciated for one of two time slots, 899-4694.

