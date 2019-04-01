Choice Affairs
April 1, 2019 from 8:00am - 12:00pm
Choice Affairs is a series of intimate fundraising events, hosted at private homes and unique locations throughout the Tri-County region between April and June, 2019. View our website for a list of offerings, and to purchase tickets.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Planned Parenthood California Central Coast
- Starts: April 1, 2019 8:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: $50 - $300
- Location: Various locations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and SLO Counties
- Website: choiceaffairs.ppcentralcoast.org
- Sponsors: Planned Parenthood California Central Coast