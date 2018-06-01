Choral Concert: Adelfos Ensemble
Pro Cesare Maximiliano -- Court and Chapel Music for the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I (1459-1519)
Join the Adelfos Ensemble in concert for a rich feast of Renaissance music (circa 1500) by composers around the imperial Hapsburg-Burgundian court of Maximilian the Great, such as Heinrich Isaac, Ludwig Senfl, Jacob Obrecht, Pierre de la Rue, and Josquin des Prez -- everything from tender love songs and fun-loving Carneval tunes, to monumental ceremonial motets, the "heavy metal" of the Renaissance!
Two performances:
Friday, June 1, 7:30pm at St. Anthony's Chapel, Garden Street Academy (2300 Garden St.)
Saturday, June 2, 4:00pm at Trinity Episcopal (1500 State Street)
Tickets $20/$15 at the door of each venue.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Adelfos Ensemble
- Starts: June 1, 2018 7:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: 15-20
- Location: St. Anthony's Chapel, Garden Street Academy (2300 Garden St.)
- Website: http://adelfosensemble.org/
