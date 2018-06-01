Calendar » Choral Concert: Adelfos Ensemble

June 1, 2018 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Pro Cesare Maximiliano -- Court and Chapel Music for the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I (1459-1519)

Join the Adelfos Ensemble in concert for a rich feast of Renaissance music (circa 1500) by composers around the imperial Hapsburg-Burgundian court of Maximilian the Great, such as Heinrich Isaac, Ludwig Senfl, Jacob Obrecht, Pierre de la Rue, and Josquin des Prez -- everything from tender love songs and fun-loving Carneval tunes, to monumental ceremonial motets, the "heavy metal" of the Renaissance!

Two performances:

Friday, June 1, 7:30pm at St. Anthony's Chapel, Garden Street Academy (2300 Garden St.)

Saturday, June 2, 4:00pm at Trinity Episcopal (1500 State Street)

Tickets $20/$15 at the door of each venue.