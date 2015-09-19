Chris Botti Live in Concert
September 19, 2015 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm
This year's President's Dinner is a concert fundraiser featuring the unique and expressive sound of Grammy-Award winning trumpeter Chris Botti. Don't miss out on this fun evening of music at the Libbey Bowl, an initimate, 973-seat outdoor concert venue in Ojai - purchase your tickets now!
Event Details
- Starts: September 19, 2015 6:30pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $65 General Admission, $250 VIP Reception
- Location: Libbey Bowl, Ojai
- Website: http://go.csuci.edu/pc15