Chris Fossek & Friends

August 10, 2018 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Chris Fossek & Friends

August 10, 8pm

The New Vic

Join celebrated guitarist and composer Chris Fossek for a soulful and sensational evening of Mediterranean and jazz-inspired music. Featuring Fossek on Spanish guitar with improv master Peter Slocombe on tenor saxophone (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lorde, Gwen Stefani, Lord Huron), trumpet virtuoso Paul Merkelo (Principal Trumpet - Montreal Symphony Orchestra, Faculty - Music Academy of the West), and rockstar percussionist Nate Keezer, as well as performances by State Street Ballet principal dancers Leila Drake and James Folsom. This will be a night of music, movement, and conversation, including a post-performance reception in the outdoor courtyard of The New Vic.



Original music by Chris Fossek, Miroslav Tadic, and Paco de Lucia, choreography by William Soleau, Autumn Eckman, and James Folsom. One night only!



After party sponsored by Hilliard Bruce Vineyards & Winery



Tickets $30 each, reserved seating

www.newvictheater.com/chrisfossek