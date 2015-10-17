Calendar » CHRIS HARDWICK & THE NERDY SHOW

October 17, 2015 from 8pm - 10pm

CHRIS HARDWICK & THE NERDY SHOW • Sat. Oct. 17 • 8PM The Arlington Having just won an Emmy for Best Creative Achievement in Interactive Media for his show @Midnight With Chris Hardwick the original Nerdist is truly on fire. As part of The Nerdy Show, not be shadowed in any way is Comedy Central’s ‘Review’ and Hapless Critic Andy Daly. Andy Daly is pitch-perfect as Forrest MacNeil, an earnest, obtuse reviewer with a different sort of portfolio. “I don’t review food, books or movies,” he says at the top of the show. “I review life itself.” Hosting the Nerdy show will be youtube sensation and self proclaimed Nerd with a word Eric Schwartz, a.k.a. Smoothe-E. More proclaimed Nerdy Comics TBA.



