Chris Robinson Brotherhood
An evening with Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Saturday, November 29, 2014 at 8PM
Lobero Theatre (Santa Barbara)
33 East Canon Perdido Street
Tickets: Box Office Phone: 805-963-0761
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood is touring in support of its latest release, Phosphorescent Harvest. Praised by Rolling Stone as “at once quirky, trippy, soulful and downright magnetic,” it’s the band’s third long-playing album for Silver Arrow Records. As Robinson declares: "We've created a piece of rock 'n' roll here. People can look to us and rest assured the genre is alive and well."
The CRB (as they are affectionately known by fans) are —Chris Robinson (Lead vocals, guitar), Neal Casal (guitar, vocals), Adam Macdougall (keys, vocals), George Sluppick (drums), and Mark Dutton (bass, vocals
