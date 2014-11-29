Calendar » Chris Robinson Brotherhood

November 29, 2014 from 8 pm

An evening with Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Saturday, November 29, 2014 at 8PM

​Lobero Theatre (Santa Barbara)

33 East Canon Perdido Street

Tickets: Box Office Phone: 805-963-0761

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood is touring in support of its latest release, Phosphorescent Harvest. Praised by Rolling Stone as “at once quirky, trippy, soulful and downright magnetic,” it’s the band’s third long-playing album for Silver Arrow Records. As Robinson declares: "We've created a piece of rock 'n' roll here. People can look to us and rest assured the genre is alive and well."

The CRB (as they are affectionately known by fans) are —Chris Robinson (Lead vocals, guitar), Neal Casal (guitar, vocals), Adam Macdougall (keys, vocals), George Sluppick (drums), and Mark Dutton (bass, vocals