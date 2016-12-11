Calendar » Chris Tomlin - ADORE Christmas Tour

December 11, 2016 from 7:30pm

Chris Tomlin: With 12 No. 1 radio singles, a GRAMMY® Award, eight additional nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, 5 gold and 2 platinum digital singles, a platinum and four gold albums to his credit, Chris Tomlin is among the most well-known and influential artists in contemporary Christian music. With 15 of the Top 100 CCLI songs, four of them being in the top ten, it’s estimated that more than 40 million men, women and children sing his songs each week, a statistic that moved TIME magazine to proclaim him “likely the most often sung artist anywhere.”

Matt Redman: Matt Redman is a key songwriter for today’s church and active worship leader for Passion conferences around the world. Leading a generation of worshipers, his songs have been recorded by Chris Tomlin, Michael W. Smith, David Crowder*Band, Israel Houghton, Jeremy Camp, Jesus Culture and Passion, among others. Redman has over 40 songs in the CCLI Top 500, with six populating the Top 500. Among his powerful well known songs, “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)” earned Redman his first two GRAMMY® awards, was certified RIAA Platinum and named ASCAP’s “Christian Music Song of the Year” and “Top Christian Song” at the Billboard Music Awards. Your Grace Finds Me debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart and in the Top 30 on the Billboard 200. Most recently, his long awaited new album Unbroken Praise debuted atop the Billboard Christian Albums Chart.