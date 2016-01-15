Calendar » Christian King & Band – singer-songwriter music at M.Special Brew Co.

January 15, 2016 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Christian King is a singer-songwriter with English roots who grew up in a small town on Germany’s North Sea. He is currently living in Santa Barbara and has recently returned from his California tour. On Jan 15, Christian will perform at M.Special Brew Co. between 6 and 9pm. Come on out for a beer and some laid back acoustic music.