Calendar » Christian King & Band – singer-songwriter music at SOhO

October 20, 2015 from 07:00pm - 08:00pm

Christian King is a singer-songwriter with English roots who grew up in a small town on Germany’s North Sea. It was there that he fell in love with the Sea and the great outdoors and began creating soulful, partially Reggae-influenced Acoustic Pop.

Christian is currently living in Santa Barbara. Inspired by the laid-back vibe and beautiful naturescapes he continues creating music and performing.

Come join Christian and his band for an evening full of great music at SOhO. The show will start at 7:00 pm so come early. :)