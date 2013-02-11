Calendar » Christian Tetzlaff, violin

February 11, 2013 from 8 p.m.

Christian Tetzlaff returns to the Lobero, following on his stellar Masterseries performances in solo recital (2008) and with the Tetzlaff Quartet (2011). An artist known for musical integrity, technical assurance and compelling interpretations, Tetzlaff is internationally recognized as one of the great violinists of his generation. In honor of Tetzlaff’s artistic achievements, Musical America named him Instrumentalist of the Year in 2005.