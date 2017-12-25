Calendar » Christmas at Hotel Californian

December 25, 2017 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Spend the holidays at Hotel Californian and indulge in a unique Christmas meal created by Executive Chef Alexander La Motte. The special four-course meal will begin with cauliflower soup, while the remaining courses will be guests’ choice between a couple different options. Featured menu items include; quail served with winter squash, chanterelle, foie gras, and huckleberry, halibut with snow crab, olive, celery root, salsify, and persimmon, Holstein beef with artichoke, broccoli raab, blood orange and horseradish, and lastly, decadent desserts from apple doughnut ice cream, chocolate beignets with jack fruit sorbet to house bon bons. Vegetarian options will be available upon request and include winter squash, artichoke, and mushrooms escabeche. The four-course meal will be available for $115 per person + tax and reservations can be made by calling 805-882-0100.