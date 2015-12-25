Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Christmas Brunch at Hyatt Santa Barbara

December 25, 2015 from 11:30AM - 2:00PM

A Christmas Day Brunch At Marbella

First Course

Choice Of:

 

White Bean Soup with Ham, Garnished with House Made Croutons

Wild Mushroom Velouté Finished with Chestnut

Second Course

Choice Of:

 

Mix Greens/ Shaved Carrots/ Cucumber/ White Balsamic

Kale & Quinoa Salad/ Roasted Butternut Squash/ Cranberries/ Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Fennel & Blood Orange Salad/ Arugula/ Spiced Pecans/ White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Third Course

Choice Of:

 

Honey Glazed Ham

Pan Seared Salmon

Braised Short Rib

Lamb Roast

Omelette Station

Egg whites/ Cage free eggs

Onions/ Peppers/ Spinach/ Mushrooms/ Bacon/ Sausage/ Mozzarella/ Cheddar cheese

 

Chilled Station

Poached Baja Prawns Paired with a House Made Horseradish Cocktail sauce

Chilled Crab Claws Paired with a Champagne Mignonette

Green Lip Mussels Complimented with a Smoked Paprika Aioli

Cheese & Charcuterie

 

Hot Station

Mashed Potatoes/ Shaved Manchego/ Crispy Sage

Cauliflower & Brussel Sprout Casserole

Roasted Parsnip & Apple Bread Pudding

Sweet Potato Mash/ Marshmallow/ Pomegranate Seeds

Creamy Parmesan Polenta

 

Dessert Bar

Chocolate Cake/ Lemon Bars/Apple Turnovers/

Arroz con Leche/Pumpkin Pie/Pecan Pie/Mini Cheesecakes

11:30am-2pm

Call for Reservations at 805.730.1111

1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA

Located Inside the Hyatt Santa Barbara Hotel

 

Adults $67/ Seniors (65+) $49 / Children 12 & Under $19

 

