Christmas Brunch at Hyatt Santa Barbara
A Christmas Day Brunch At Marbella
First Course
Choice Of:
White Bean Soup with Ham, Garnished with House Made Croutons
Wild Mushroom Velouté Finished with Chestnut
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Second Course
Choice Of:
Mix Greens/ Shaved Carrots/ Cucumber/ White Balsamic
Kale & Quinoa Salad/ Roasted Butternut Squash/ Cranberries/ Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Fennel & Blood Orange Salad/ Arugula/ Spiced Pecans/ White Balsamic Vinaigrette
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Third Course
Choice Of:
Honey Glazed Ham
Pan Seared Salmon
Braised Short Rib
Lamb Roast
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Omelette Station
Egg whites/ Cage free eggs
Onions/ Peppers/ Spinach/ Mushrooms/ Bacon/ Sausage/ Mozzarella/ Cheddar cheese
Chilled Station
Poached Baja Prawns Paired with a House Made Horseradish Cocktail sauce
Chilled Crab Claws Paired with a Champagne Mignonette
Green Lip Mussels Complimented with a Smoked Paprika Aioli
Cheese & Charcuterie
Hot Station
Mashed Potatoes/ Shaved Manchego/ Crispy Sage
Cauliflower & Brussel Sprout Casserole
Roasted Parsnip & Apple Bread Pudding
Sweet Potato Mash/ Marshmallow/ Pomegranate Seeds
Creamy Parmesan Polenta
Dessert Bar
Chocolate Cake/ Lemon Bars/Apple Turnovers/
Arroz con Leche/Pumpkin Pie/Pecan Pie/Mini Cheesecakes
____________________________________________
11:30am-2pm
Call for Reservations at 805.730.1111
1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA
Located Inside the Hyatt Santa Barbara Hotel
Adults $67/ Seniors (65+) $49 / Children 12 & Under $19
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Hyatt_SB
- Starts: December 25, 2015 11:30AM - 2:00PM
- Price: $67 adults/ $49 seniors (65+)/ kids 12&under $19
- Location: 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://santabarbara.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining.html