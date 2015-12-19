Christmas Carols Sing-a-Long at SB Mission
December 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Christmas Event
Event: Public Sing-a-Long Christmas Carols at Mission of Santa Barbara
Location: Footsteps of Mission of Santa Barbara
Purpose: Blessing of Nativity Scene
When: December 19, 2015
Time: 7:00pm, Saturday
Cost: Free Event , All Welcomed
General Contact
Old Mission Santa Barbara
2201 Laguna St
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Saint Barbara Parish
Phone: 805.682.4151
Laura Ardry, Parish Office Manager, ext. 102
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 19, 2015 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Mission of Santa Barbara