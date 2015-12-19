Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Christmas Carols Sing-a-Long at SB Mission

December 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Christmas Event

 

Event: Public Sing-a-Long Christmas Carols at Mission of Santa Barbara

Location: Footsteps of Mission of Santa Barbara

Purpose: Blessing of Nativity Scene

When: December 19, 2015

Time: 7:00pm, Saturday

Cost: Free Event , All Welcomed

 

General Contact

Old Mission Santa Barbara
2201 Laguna St
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
 

Saint Barbara Parish

Phone: 805.682.4151

Laura Ardry, Parish Office Manager, ext. 102

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: December 19, 2015 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Mission of Santa Barbara
 
 
 