Christmas concert

January 7, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Most Beloved Songs Of Christmas A Festive ,spirit filled Afternoon of sublime Christmas music, with Carol-Ann Manzi,Soprano;Thomas Heck,Classical Guitar,Ritchie Gonzales,Flute and Gary smith Cantor.



Concert time 4-5pm, followed by reception in Parish Hall with refreshments and Hor Dourves ; Concert and reception Free, No charge to the public.



Parishioners of all four Montecito churches, and general public, invited.No reservations required.