Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Christmas concert

January 7, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Most Beloved Songs Of Christmas A Festive ,spirit filled Afternoon of sublime Christmas music, with Carol-Ann Manzi,Soprano;Thomas Heck,Classical Guitar,Ritchie Gonzales,Flute  and Gary smith Cantor.


Concert time 4-5pm, followed by reception in Parish Hall with refreshments and Hor Dourves ; Concert and reception Free, No charge to the public.


Parishioners of all four Montecito churches, and general public, invited.No reservations required.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Parish council/several
  • Starts: January 7, 2018 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Price: No Charge
  • Location: Mt. Carmel Church East Valley Rd. Montecito
  • Sponsors: Parish council/several
 
 
 