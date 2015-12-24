CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT MASS
December 24, 2015 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT MASS
Thursday, December 24th - 4:00 pm
2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Presider: Rev. Jeannette Love
(Roman Catholic Womanpriest)
We gather together women, men and children of every race, language, religion and way of life to share in the one eternal banquet and welcome them at our Eucharistic table.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: December 24, 2015 4:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 2101 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (corner of State and Padre)
- Website: http://beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes