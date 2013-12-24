Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Christmas Eve Carols and Mass

December 24, 2013 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes - A New Way to be Roman Catholic

Invites you to join them to
Celebrate Christmas on Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Christmas Carols 4:30 pm - Christmas Mass 5:00 pm
ALL ARE WELCOME!

Served by Womenpriests!

 

"Out of deep longing and still mysterious nights
God fell into our midst like
a small star twinkling in the dark."     

@1st Congregational Church
2101 State St, Santa Barbara 93105
(Corner of Padre and State)

 

