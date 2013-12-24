Christmas Eve Carols and Mass
Catholic Church of the Beatitudes - A New Way to be Roman Catholic
Invites you to join them to
Celebrate Christmas on Tuesday, December 24, 2013
Christmas Carols 4:30 pm - Christmas Mass 5:00 pm
ALL ARE WELCOME!
Served by Womenpriests!
"Out of deep longing and still mysterious nights
God fell into our midst like
a small star twinkling in the dark."
@1st Congregational Church
2101 State St, Santa Barbara 93105
(Corner of Padre and State)
Event Details
- Starts: December 24, 2013 4:30pm - 6:00pm
- Price: 0
