Calendar » Christmas Eve Carols and Mass

December 24, 2013 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes - A New Way to be Roman Catholic

Invites you to join them to

Celebrate Christmas on Tuesday, December 24, 2013



Christmas Carols 4:30 pm - Christmas Mass 5:00 pm

ALL ARE WELCOME!

Served by Womenpriests!

"Out of deep longing and still mysterious nights

God fell into our midst like

a small star twinkling in the dark."

@1st Congregational Church

2101 State St, Santa Barbara 93105

(Corner of Padre and State)