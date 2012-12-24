Calendar » Christmas Eve Concert and Mass

December 24, 2012 from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara will hold its annual Christmas Eve Mass starting at 4:00 p.m. with music and carols with acclaimed soprano Carol Ann Manzi followed by the Liturgy from 4:30 p.m. All are welcome! COME EXPERIENCE A NEW WAY TO BE ROMAN CATHOLIC. Come celebrate the coming of Christ into our lives. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love are two of the approximately 70 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.