December 4, 2015 from 8:00pm

Date & Time:

Friday, Dec. 4, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015 at 4:00 pm

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015 at 4:00 pm

The Cal Lutheran Choral Ensembles and University Symphony combine forces to present the annual Christmas Festival Concerts. Welcome the holiday season with this special musical gift, featuring a narrated performance of Christmas music guaranteed to put you in the holiday mood.

As always, the program for this longest-running annual event will include delightful lesser-known carols as well as familiar favorites performed by Cal Lutheran’s choirs.

The University Symphony String Ensemble will perform J.S. Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra in D Minor, BWV 1043, with featured soloists Michele Da Silva and Melissa Walker, violins, and Eric Kinsley, harpsichord; and Robert Sieving’sFirelight, Candlelight.

Wyant Morton and Daniel Geeting conduct. This is always a popular concert, so arrive early for the best seating and convenient parking. Doors open one hour before the concert.

Donations accepted.