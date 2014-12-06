Calendar » Christmas Festival Concerts: ‘O Great Mystery’

December 6, 2014 from 4:00pm

The CLU Choral Ensembles and University Symphony combine forces to present the annual Christmas Festival Concerts. Welcome the holiday season with this special musical gift, featuring a narrated performance of Christmas music guaranteed to put you in the holiday mood.

As always, the program for this longest-running annual event will include delightful lesser known carols as well as familiar favorites performed by Cal Lutheran’s choirs.

The University Symphony string ensemble performs Wilhelm Friedemann Bach’s “Concerto in F Minor” with Eric Kinsley (harpsichord) and the “Fantasia on Greensleeves” by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Wyant Morton and Daniel Geeting conduct. This is always a popular concert, so arrive early for the best seating and convenient parking. Doors open one hour before the concerts.

Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.