Christmas Festival Concerts: ‘O Great Mystery’
The CLU Choral Ensembles and University Symphony combine forces to present the annual Christmas Festival Concerts. Welcome the holiday season with this special musical gift, featuring a narrated performance of Christmas music guaranteed to put you in the holiday mood.
As always, the program for this longest-running annual event will include delightful lesser known carols as well as familiar favorites performed by Cal Lutheran’s choirs.
The University Symphony string ensemble performs Wilhelm Friedemann Bach’s “Concerto in F Minor” with Eric Kinsley (harpsichord) and the “Fantasia on Greensleeves” by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Wyant Morton and Daniel Geeting conduct. This is always a popular concert, so arrive early for the best seating and convenient parking. Doors open one hour before the concerts.
Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Starts: December 7, 2014 4:00pm
- Price: $0.00
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3302
