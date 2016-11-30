Christmas Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa
November 30, 2016 from 5:00pm
Westmont kicks off the Christmas season with the 15th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Kerrwood Lawn on November 30th at 5 p.m. Following caroling and the annual Pickle Address, a mystery tree lighter will throw down the massive switch that lights a 150-foot redwood tree, affectionately known for the past 10 years as the Pickle Tree. The event is free and open to the public.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 30, 2016 5:00pm
- Price: Free and open to the public
- Location: Kerrwood Lawn, Westmont College