Christmas Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa

November 30, 2016 from 5:00pm

Westmont kicks off the Christmas season with the 15th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Kerrwood Lawn on November 30th at 5 p.m. Following caroling and the annual Pickle Address, a mystery tree lighter will throw down the massive switch that lights a 150-foot redwood tree, affectionately known for the past 10 years as the Pickle Tree. The event is free and open to the public.