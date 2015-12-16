Christmas with ShawnThies & Friends!!
December 16, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:15pm
Bring in the Spirit of the Season with a heartfelt, inspirational evening of music for the entire family! Featuring original and traditional Christmas songs from “New Beginnings at Christmas” and more.
The band features some of Santa Barbara’s finest musicians who also played in the recent Seraphonium Concert- Brian Mann, John O'Connor, Randy Tico, Tom Lackner, & Rene Martinez with Special Guests David West & Tom Ball!!
Whether you sing-along or simply bask in the glow of the music, this is an event that will warm your heart!
Wednesday Dec 16th, 730pm (doors open at 7pm). Unity Church 227 E Arrellaga St. $10-$15 suggested donation @ the door. For info call 805-455-3829
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: shawnie
- Starts: December 16, 2015 7:30pm - 9:15pm
- Price: $10-$15 donation at the door
- Location: Unity Church 227 E Arrellaga St 93101
- Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5lvG1WQN2I